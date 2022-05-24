KRS Capital Management LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after purchasing an additional 799,555 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after purchasing an additional 207,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,299,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.