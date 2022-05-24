KRS Capital Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth $312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 17.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,197,000 after acquiring an additional 324,918 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 63.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JAMF. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.18.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $43,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

