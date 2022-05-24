KRS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.21.

CHTR stock opened at $473.67 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

