KRS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $142.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

