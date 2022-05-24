Lamden 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,199.00 (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $38,199.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars.

