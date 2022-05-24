Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,853. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

