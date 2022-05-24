Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 621 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $579.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $672.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,090 shares of company stock worth $651,635. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.