Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

