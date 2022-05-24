Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,818 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 149,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 74,580 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.66 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,571.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. OTR Global lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.