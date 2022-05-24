LHT (LHT) Price Down 2.3% This Week

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $80,441.08 and $4.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008503 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006433 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000167 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

