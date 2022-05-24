Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3,048.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 292,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,184,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,522,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

