Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Down 11.5%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.79. 33,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,364,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.