Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

LSPD opened at $24.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of -47.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

