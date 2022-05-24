Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$68.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$76.16.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$29.51 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$19.58 and a one year high of C$165.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of -14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.26.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.