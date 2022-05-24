Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

LMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limbach from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Limbach alerts:

NASDAQ LMB opened at $5.95 on Friday. Limbach has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.