Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Cut by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.99. 68,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,905. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

