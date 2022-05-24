Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after buying an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after buying an additional 111,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,356,000 after buying an additional 450,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,818,000 after buying an additional 1,560,823 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Shares of D opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.