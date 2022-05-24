Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Organon & Co. by 2,143.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NYSE OGN opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

