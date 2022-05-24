Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after buying an additional 1,335,793 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $52,720,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 84.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,370,000 after buying an additional 931,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $43,210,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE USB opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

