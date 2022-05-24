Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $671,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $132.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.16. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

