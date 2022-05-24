Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $512,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Illumina were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $641,688,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Illumina by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after buying an additional 189,030 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in Illumina by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,142,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $434,476,000 after buying an additional 78,495 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $245.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $208.35 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

