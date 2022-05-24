Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,507 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.04 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,043 shares of company stock worth $45,057,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

