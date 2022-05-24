Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $295.15 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $276.79 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.96 and a 200 day moving average of $346.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.