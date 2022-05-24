Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $279,948.45

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 52.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $279,948.45 and $13.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,545,962 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

