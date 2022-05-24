Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Loews by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE L opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.72. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

