Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $592.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $57.26 on Friday. Lonza Group has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $86.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

