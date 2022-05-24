Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $115,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,484,000 after purchasing an additional 292,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 726,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,407,000 after acquiring an additional 246,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $183.25. 166,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,532. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.22 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

