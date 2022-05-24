Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,687 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

