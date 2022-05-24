Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.94. 2,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 122,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on LVLU shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.