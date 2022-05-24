M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.14

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 4238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

