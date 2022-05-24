Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Hovde Group to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of MAIN opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.09%.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4,957.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

