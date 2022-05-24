Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,146,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA traded down $7.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,589. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.11. The company has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

