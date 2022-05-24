Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 6.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

