MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.93

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.93 and last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 25643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock worth $1,726,967. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 220,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

