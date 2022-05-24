McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $323.71. 3,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,160. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

