Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $38.88 on Exchanges

Melon (MLN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Melon has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Melon alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,604.79 or 0.99996780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Melon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Melon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.