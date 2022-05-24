Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,464.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00210222 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014189 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001288 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00329851 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

