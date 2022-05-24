Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $75.54

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.54 and last traded at $78.19, with a volume of 586364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.02.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,661 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,227 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $4,290,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

