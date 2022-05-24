Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.71

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 6935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Merus alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $648.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merus will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Merus by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Merus by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Merus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Merus by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.