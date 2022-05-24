Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,560 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.1% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,148,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,820,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $14.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. 50,297,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,774,043. The stock has a market cap of $490.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.41.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

