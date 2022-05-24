Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $310.00. The stock had previously closed at $196.23, but opened at $182.60. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $177.75, with a volume of 656,498 shares changing hands.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.41.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,217,533. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $481.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

