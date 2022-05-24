Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 23272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 15.33 and a quick ratio of 14.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25.
About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)
Read More
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.