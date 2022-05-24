MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.62

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 4021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -107.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLKN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.