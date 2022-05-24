Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) to announce $13.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.11 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year sales of $61.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.52 million to $61.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.78 million, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $81.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. 9,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

