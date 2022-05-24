Mint Club Achieves Market Cap of $7.15 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $7.15 million and $753,994.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000309 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013610 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars.

