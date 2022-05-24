Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of Mission Produce worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVO. Citigroup upgraded Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

