Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $330.95 Average PT from Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.95.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.56. 2,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,927. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.48 and a 200-day moving average of $310.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

