Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,886.00.

MONDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Mondi stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,202. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

