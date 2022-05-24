Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,886.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 2,072 ($26.07) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.88) to GBX 1,700 ($21.39) in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of MONDY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,202. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. Mondi has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.9429 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

