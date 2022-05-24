MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to post $330.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.30 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $329.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after buying an additional 1,447,465 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 1,782,817 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in MoneyGram International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,490,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,653,000 after buying an additional 357,787 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 762,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,985. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $940.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.30.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

